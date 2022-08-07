Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 160 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 160 ($1.96) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ferrexpo to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
Ferrexpo Stock Up 7.1 %
LON:FXPO opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.82) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 456.07 ($5.59). The company has a market cap of £875.87 million and a PE ratio of 122.98.
Ferrexpo Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Fiona MacAulay acquired 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,985.76 ($6,109.25).
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
