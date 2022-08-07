Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 160 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 160 ($1.96) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.63) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ferrexpo to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Ferrexpo Stock Up 7.1 %

LON:FXPO opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.82) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ferrexpo has a one year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 456.07 ($5.59). The company has a market cap of £875.87 million and a PE ratio of 122.98.

Ferrexpo Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In related news, insider Fiona MacAulay acquired 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,985.76 ($6,109.25).

About Ferrexpo

(Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

