Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.63) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FXPO. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferrexpo to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

LON:FXPO opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £875.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.35. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.07 ($5.59).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

In other news, insider Fiona MacAulay acquired 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £4,985.76 ($6,109.25).

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

