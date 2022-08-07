Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.63) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on FXPO. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferrexpo to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
LON:FXPO opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £875.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 174.35. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 456.07 ($5.59).
Ferrexpo Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Fiona MacAulay acquired 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £4,985.76 ($6,109.25).
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.