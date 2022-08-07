Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 93,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $51.43.

