Financial Comparison: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) versus TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MeiraGTx and TScan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. TScan Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 437.63%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

This table compares MeiraGTx and TScan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -224.55% -47.01% -28.11% TScan Therapeutics -510.72% -54.09% -32.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and TScan Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $37.70 million 12.27 -$79.56 million ($1.97) -5.25 TScan Therapeutics $10.14 million 8.82 -$48.63 million N/A N/A

TScan Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats TScan Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., to identify novel cancer antigens from the T cells of patients with a certain specific type of cancer. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

