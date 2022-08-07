Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Shares of FISI stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $398.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

