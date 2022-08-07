Financial Review: Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) vs. Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Red River Bancshares and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Red River Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.69%. Given Red River Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

17.9% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 32.35% 11.55% 1.05% Macatawa Bank 33.38% 10.45% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Macatawa Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $101.83 million 3.81 $32.95 million $4.59 11.79 Macatawa Bank $82.33 million 3.94 $29.01 million $0.76 12.46

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Red River Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Macatawa Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. It operates a network of 27 banking centers throughout Louisiana and two combined loan and deposit production offices in Lafayette and New Orleans, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.