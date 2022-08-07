First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at Cormark

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FR. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

Shares of FR opened at C$10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,460.00. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$8.12 and a 52 week high of C$18.41.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$198.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,680,000. Insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $366,715 in the last quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

