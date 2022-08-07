First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at Cormark

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.28% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FR. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.29.
Shares of FR opened at C$10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,460.00. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$8.12 and a 52 week high of C$18.41.
In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,680,000. Insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $366,715 in the last quarter.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
