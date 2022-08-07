Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSR. Cowen dropped their price objective on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

Shares of FSR opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.08. Fisker has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. Fisker’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

