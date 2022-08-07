Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €40.00 by Barclays

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($41.24) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FME. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.71) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.89) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €76.70 ($79.07) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FME stock opened at €36.91 ($38.05) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €35.08 ($36.16) and a 1-year high of €69.96 ($72.12). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

