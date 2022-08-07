Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($43.30) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.71) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €76.70 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FME stock opened at €36.91 ($38.05) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €35.08 ($36.16) and a 52-week high of €69.96 ($72.12). The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.