Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €47.00 ($48.45) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €76.70 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. set a €58.00 ($59.79) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FME opened at €36.91 ($38.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €35.08 ($36.16) and a twelve month high of €69.96 ($72.12). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

