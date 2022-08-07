Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €28.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($28.87) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($36.08) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($62.11) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FRE stock opened at €24.55 ($25.31) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.92. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($62.02) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($82.47).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

