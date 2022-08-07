Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €30.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($62.11) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.87) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.3 %

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €24.55 ($25.31) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.92. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($62.02) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($82.47).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.