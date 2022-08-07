Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €30.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($62.11) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.87) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.3 %
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €24.55 ($25.31) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.92. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($62.02) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($82.47).
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
