Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €35.00 by Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($36.08) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($34.33) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. set a €36.00 ($37.11) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($37.11) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($62.11) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €24.55 ($25.31) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €28.51 and a 200 day moving average of €31.92. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($62.02) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($82.47).
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
