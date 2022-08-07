Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €35.00 by Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($36.08) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($34.33) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. set a €36.00 ($37.11) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($37.11) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($62.11) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €24.55 ($25.31) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €28.51 and a 200 day moving average of €31.92. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($62.02) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($82.47).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.