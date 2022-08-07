Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($34.33) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($62.11) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 29th. set a €36.00 ($37.11) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

FRE stock opened at €24.55 ($25.31) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($62.02) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($82.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.92.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

