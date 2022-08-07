Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.23.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -0.60.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $70,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,058 in the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in Freshworks by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,705,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Freshworks by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

