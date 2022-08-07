Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.23.
Freshworks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -0.60.
Insider Transactions at Freshworks
Institutional Trading of Freshworks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in Freshworks by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,705,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Freshworks by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshworks (FRSH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.