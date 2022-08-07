Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Down to $63.74

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.74, but opened at $59.72. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $59.83, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,814.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

