Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 127,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,993,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 6.9 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
