FY2025 EPS Estimates for Aeva Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aeva Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Aeva Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1,407.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
Aeva Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AEVA opened at $4.60 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.
Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
