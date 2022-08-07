FY2025 EPS Estimates for Aeva Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aeva Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Aeva Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1,407.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AEVA opened at $4.60 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.