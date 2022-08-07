Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Up to $52.90

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.90, but opened at $55.55. Galapagos shares last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 10,451 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.86) to €65.00 ($67.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($53.61) to €70.00 ($72.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Galapagos from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Galapagos Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.68. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $152.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Galapagos by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Galapagos by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

