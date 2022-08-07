Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

