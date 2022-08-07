Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

GNK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NYSE GNK opened at $17.45 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $737.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,037,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

