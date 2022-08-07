Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 266,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,312,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
Gevo Trading Up 7.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $657.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Gevo
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
