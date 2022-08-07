Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 266,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,312,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Gevo Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $657.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gevo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $38,607.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,481.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize sold 15,260 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $38,607.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,481.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy J. Cesarek sold 98,526 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $249,270.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,137.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 645,000 shares of company stock worth $1,634,913. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.