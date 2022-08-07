Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$43.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.67.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL stock opened at C$40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.01. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$33.83 and a 12-month high of C$55.13.

Insider Activity

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Donald Berg purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

