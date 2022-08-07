Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$43.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.67.
Gildan Activewear Stock Performance
GIL stock opened at C$40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.01. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$33.83 and a 12-month high of C$55.13.
Insider Activity
In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Donald Berg purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,070.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
