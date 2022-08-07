Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given New GBX 590 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.86) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.11) to GBX 560 ($6.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.74) target price on Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.35) price objective on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 576.15 ($7.06).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 466.80 ($5.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,505.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 460 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 465.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 302.55 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

