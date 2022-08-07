Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 570 by Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 570 ($6.98) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.86) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.11) to GBX 560 ($6.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.66) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 576.15 ($7.06).

Glencore Stock Up 1.5 %

GLEN opened at GBX 466.80 ($5.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 460 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 465.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,505.81. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 302.55 ($3.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

