Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s current price.

GMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $62.93 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Globus Medical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 134,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 159.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.