Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Trading Down 7%

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.58 and last traded at $42.18. Approximately 604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 126,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

