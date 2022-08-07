Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Trading Down 12.5%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.59 and last traded at $82.97. Approximately 5,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 227,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.86.
LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.14.
In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
