Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$102.86.

GRT.UN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$106.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$115.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$80.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$89.16. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$73.34 and a 52 week high of C$105.79. The stock has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.37.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

