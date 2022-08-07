Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWOGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GWO. Barclays cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.22.

GWO stock opened at C$31.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$29.93 and a 12 month high of C$41.50. The firm has a market cap of C$28.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.94.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$9.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claude Généreux acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,300.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

