Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $25.25. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Green Dot shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 8,431 shares traded.
Insider Transactions at Green Dot
In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,792,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 83,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Price Performance
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
