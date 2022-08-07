Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 354.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,666 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

