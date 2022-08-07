Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Receives $35.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.