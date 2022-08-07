Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Receives $35.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday.
Green Thumb Industries Price Performance
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Thumb Industries (GTII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.