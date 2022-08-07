Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping Price Performance

NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $342.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.