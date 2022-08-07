Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Grindrod Shipping Price Performance
NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $342.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
About Grindrod Shipping
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
