Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASR. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of ASR stock opened at $199.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.48 and a 12 month high of $230.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.4113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.32%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

