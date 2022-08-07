GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,787.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($17.15) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.99) to GBX 1,850 ($22.67) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get GSK alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. GSK has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.