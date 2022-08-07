Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Sells $369,200.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $437.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.44.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
