Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Sells $369,200.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $437.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.