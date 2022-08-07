Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 26 at Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 26 ($0.32) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HMSO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hammerson to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 17 ($0.21) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 29 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.27) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of GBX 24.33 ($0.30).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 25.43 ($0.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.09. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.59. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 18.24 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49).

Hammerson Announces Dividend

Hammerson Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is -0.04%.

(Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.