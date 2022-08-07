Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €180.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €180.00 ($185.57) price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($201.03) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($154.64) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($179.38) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($190.72) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

HNR1 stock opened at €143.75 ($148.20) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($97.68) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($119.97). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €138.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €149.16.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.