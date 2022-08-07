Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 15,013 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $97,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $140.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 126.22, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

