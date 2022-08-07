Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.33) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.99) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 890 ($10.91) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.99) to GBX 770 ($9.44) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,430 ($17.52) to GBX 1,175 ($14.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,140.13 ($13.97).
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 885.80 ($10.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1,581.79. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640.50 ($20.10). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 814.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 980.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
