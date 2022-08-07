Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.33) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.99) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 890 ($10.91) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.99) to GBX 770 ($9.44) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,430 ($17.52) to GBX 1,175 ($14.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,140.13 ($13.97).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 885.80 ($10.85) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1,581.79. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,640.50 ($20.10). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 814.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 980.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,964.29%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

