Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,025,005 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 213,092 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

HMY stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Harmony Gold Mining

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.