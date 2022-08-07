Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €65.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($70.10) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($68.45) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Hugo Boss stock opened at €58.08 ($59.88) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($61.84).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

