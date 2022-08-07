HC Wainwright Downgrades ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Neutral

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $101.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx Stock Performance

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.67. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChemoCentryx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after buying an additional 1,306,776 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth about $28,980,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 36.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,296,000 after buying an additional 975,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,184,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.