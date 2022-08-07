HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $2.50. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 451.77% and a negative net margin of 245.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 16.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 4.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

