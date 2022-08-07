Head to Head Comparison: Stryker (NYSE:SYK) vs. Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Stryker has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 11.79% 23.34% 9.90% Venus Concept -20.46% -71.57% -17.25%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $17.11 billion 4.77 $1.99 billion $5.43 39.74 Venus Concept $105.62 million 0.34 -$23.01 million ($0.38) -1.46

This table compares Stryker and Venus Concept’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Stryker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of Venus Concept shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stryker and Venus Concept, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 0 5 10 0 2.67 Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50

Stryker presently has a consensus target price of $256.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.63%. Venus Concept has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 576.77%. Given Venus Concept’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Stryker.

Summary

Stryker beats Venus Concept on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. This segment also provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss, a device for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; and ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

