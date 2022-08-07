Head to Head Contrast: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) & Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GigaMedia and Tiga Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GigaMedia and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -68.93% -7.81% -7.16% Tiga Acquisition N/A -109.51% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and Tiga Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $5.49 million 3.16 -$3.42 million ($0.36) -4.36 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GigaMedia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

