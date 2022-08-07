Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCAT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 37.9 %

HCAT stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48.

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,514.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at $954,945.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,514.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $93,877. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

