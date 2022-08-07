Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its Q2 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HR opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $229,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

